Was This Florida Rapper Involved In XXXTentacion’s Murder?

Feature Story
| 06.19.18
After the murder of rapper XXXTentacion there has been rumors that Florida rapper by the name of Solider Kidd was involved. Although the police department have not made an official arrest social media is like better then the FBI and has started their own investigation!

Per TMZ police say that the suspects were “black males wearing hoodies” and that the “shooter was wearing a red mask.”

Ironically Soldier Kidd posted a photo the same day as XXXTentacion was killed in a car with a red mask and he posted a photo at a chicken restaurant that was 6 miles away from the murder scene.

 

Since IG has accused the Florida rapper he released a statement denying involvement.

A post shared by Triple X (@soldier.kidd) on

 

