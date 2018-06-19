CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Drake’s Mom on Rap Beefs: ‘They’re Too Grown Up for That’

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Drake has been in his share of rap beefs and now mom has something to say about the lyrical warfare that goes on with her son and other rappers.

TMZ caught up with Sandi in West Hollywood and she had one simple thing to say, “It’s time everyone act like grown men.”

Drake’s Mom on Rap Beefs: ‘They’re Too Grown Up for That’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
