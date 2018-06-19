Jay-Z Will Be Puma’s President of Basketball Operations

As if JAY-Z didn’t already have an awesome weekend with the release of his new album with wife, Beyonce, his week is shaping up to be pretty good as well, as he starts it off with the announcement of being the new President for Puma’s basketball operations.

The sneaker brand is re-entering the NBA Sneaker world and has already signed some top names to be a part of the re-launch. The NBA’s #1 draft pick along with Marvin Bagley III, and Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith all made Puma’s roster.

JAY-Z will be in charge of selecting more players to be a part of Puma’s team along with helping with the direction of the brand.

