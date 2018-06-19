Actor Chadwick Boseman embodied the power of de Black pantha by sharing the stage with Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr at the MTV movie awards last night.

Boseman snagged the hero of the year award at last night’s festivities, and offered his golden popcorn statue to Shaw.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said. “So I just want to acknowledge somebody that’s here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don’t know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here.

Shaw is credited with stopping a gunman in a deadly shooting at a Waffle House location in Tennessee. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of four innocent people.

Film superhero Boseman used his platform to honor a real life super hero. “This is gonna live at your house,” he told Shaw.

Watch below:

Chadwick Boseman Honors Waffle House Hero At MTV Movie Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

