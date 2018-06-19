Headkrack loves to talk about new music and although Jay-Z and Beyonce came out with a surprise album fans should not sleep on Jay Rock. He has worked with Kendrick Lamar and just released “Redemption.” Headkrack mentioned that he listened to some of the album while traveling and believes he has so much talent.

Follow @TheRSMS

Birthday Bash ATL is still the talk of the town as Migos gave fans a performance they will never forget and brought out Cardi B while being 9 months pregnant.

RELATED: Was It Petty For Beyonce & Jay-Z To Drop Their First Album A Day After Nas Released “Nasir”?

He also spoke about Rich the Kid being hospitalized after being pistol whipped by robbers that walked into a home he was at. Many believe the Instagram model he is dating set him up, but we will see what happens when more details come out.

RELATED: Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Rich The Kid’s Girlfriend Recounts Home Invasion Assault [VIDEO]

Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [PHOTOS] 11 photos Launch gallery Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [PHOTOS] 1. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 1 of 11 2. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 2 of 11 3. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 3 of 11 4. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 4 of 11 5. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018 5 of 11 6. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 6 of 11 7. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 7 of 11 8. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 8 of 11 9. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 9 of 11 10. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 10 of 11 11. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [PHOTOS] Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [PHOTOS]

Why Jay Rock’s Album “Redemption” Should Not Be Slept On [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com