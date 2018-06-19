Headkrack loves to talk about new music and although Jay-Z and Beyonce came out with a surprise album fans should not sleep on Jay Rock. He has worked with Kendrick Lamar and just released “Redemption.” Headkrack mentioned that he listened to some of the album while traveling and believes he has so much talent.
Birthday Bash ATL is still the talk of the town as Migos gave fans a performance they will never forget and brought out Cardi B while being 9 months pregnant.
RELATED: Was It Petty For Beyonce & Jay-Z To Drop Their First Album A Day After Nas Released “Nasir”?
He also spoke about Rich the Kid being hospitalized after being pistol whipped by robbers that walked into a home he was at. Many believe the Instagram model he is dating set him up, but we will see what happens when more details come out.
RELATED: Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Rich The Kid’s Girlfriend Recounts Home Invasion Assault [VIDEO]
Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [PHOTOS]
Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [PHOTOS]
1. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 20181 of 11
2. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 20182 of 11
3. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 20183 of 11
4. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 20184 of 11
5. Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 20185 of 11
6. Birthday Bash ATL 20186 of 11
7. Birthday Bash ATL 20187 of 11
8. Birthday Bash ATL 20188 of 11
9. Birthday Bash ATL 20189 of 11
10. Birthday Bash ATL 201810 of 11
11. Birthday Bash ATL 201811 of 11
Why Jay Rock’s Album “Redemption” Should Not Be Slept On [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com