Will T.I. Being Caught With Another Woman Hurt “The Family Hustle”? [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. is making headlines again and it’s not for good reasons. He was caught on social media with another woman sitting on a couch and her hand between his legs. T.I. was also allegedly seen kissing the side of her neck.
So many people are trying to say that it’s not him because they don’t want Tiny and him to breakup. The two recently signed contracts for “The Family Hustle” to return, but this could damage the money. The Migos and Cardi B surprised fans at Birthday Bash ATL with a performance they will never forget.
