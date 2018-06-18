Uncle Bruce Talks About Why He Had To Be Re-Admitted To The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley called up Uncle Bruce because he’s back in the hospital. He was there for several months waiting for a heart. When things got worse he had to get help through a ventricular assist device to help pump blood.

Uncle Bruce was released after that, but unfortunately was recently admitted again. He had some fluid in his left lung and it collapsed. Uncle Bruce told the team he is feeling better and should be out soon.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Gives Post-Surgery Update [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey spoke about how thankful he is to Uncle Bruce for helping him be the man he is today. The two then began to make jokes with each other and it made everyone laugh. Keep Uncle Bruce in your prayers!

RELATED: How Uncle Bruce Is Doing After Heart Surgery [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey’s Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Tells How He Keeps Himself Busy While Waiting For A Transplant [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

 

Uncle Bruce Talks About Why He Had To Be Re-Admitted To The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Share Pics Of…
 4 days ago
06.18.18
Instagram Makes Major Announcement
 4 days ago
06.18.18
Rich The Kid Seriously Hurt, In The Hospital??
 5 days ago
06.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close