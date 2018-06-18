Meek Mill’s Battle Continues As Court Hearing Ends With No Decision For New Trial

Hundreds of people around the city continue to push for criminal reform, and held a rally for #Justice4Meek before he entered court today. He was back in court to face Judge Brinkley, and even though all the positivity surrounding Meek Mill was there from his fans and city, no decision was made during the hearing today.
According to Complex, Judge Brinkley will be writing her decision shortly since it was not reached in court. Meek’s team was obviously upset at the lack of clarity in his case with the rapper stating on his way out of the building, “I feel like what went on in the courtroom today is disgraceful. There was laughing going on and to me, it’s not really a game.” One of the more vocal members of his legal team, Joe Tacopina, added, “I feel like I just left an asylum. That was a kangaroo court if ever I’ve seen one before. You had a judge whose whole purpose today was to try and protect one of the most corrupt cops in Philadelphia history, try and defend him at the expense of the system, at the expense of doing justice.”
Meek shared a picture on his IG before entering court thanking his supporters, and followed up hours later with the heart breaking news regarding the death of XXXTENTACION.
The fight continues #FreeMeek…
Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}
Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}
1. Julius Dr. J ErvingSource:R1 Digital 1 of 27
2. Rick RossSource:R1 Digital 2 of 27
3. Dr. JSource:R1 Digital 3 of 27
4. Eagles Safety Malcolm JenkinsSource:R1 Digital 4 of 27
5. #Rally4MeekSource:R1 Digital 5 of 27
6. Boom 103.9's DJ AmirSource:R1 Digital 6 of 27
7. Free MeekSource:R1 Digital 7 of 27
8. The Youth Showed OutSource:R1 Digital 8 of 27
9. Mood: Dallas WeekSource:R1 Digital 9 of 27
10. Eric & the kids after the rallySource:R1 Digital 10 of 27
11. Media FrenzySource:R1 Digital 11 of 27
12. #FreeMeekMillSource:R1 Digital 12 of 27
13. RozaySource:R1 Digital 13 of 27
14. Before The RallySource:R1 Digital 14 of 27
15. #Rally4MeekSource:R1 Digital 15 of 27
16. Julius Speaking To The CrowdSource:R1 Digital 16 of 27
17. AftermathSource:R1 Digital 17 of 27
18. Philly Supports MeekSource:R1 Digital 18 of 27
19. RallySource:R1 Digital 19 of 27
20. #RoleModels4MeekSource:R1 Digital 20 of 27
21. Filbert StreetSource:R1 Digital 21 of 27
22. MMGSource:R1 Digital 22 of 27
23. Eagles Corner Jalen MillsSource:R1 Digital 23 of 27
24. Charlie Mack!Source:R1 Digital 24 of 27
25. DJ Amir & Eagles Defensive End Vinny CurrySource:R1 Digital 25 of 27
26. Stand TogetherSource:R1 Digital 26 of 27
27. #JusticeForMeek Rally GraphicSource:Rally4Meek 27 of 27
Meek Mill’s Battle Continues As Court Hearing Ends With No Decision For New Trial was originally published on boomphilly.com