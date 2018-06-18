Meek Mill’s Battle Continues As Court Hearing Ends With No Decision For New Trial

Hundreds of people around the city continue to push for criminal reform, and held a rally for #Justice4Meek before he entered court today. He was back in court to face Judge Brinkley, and even though all the positivity surrounding Meek Mill was there from his fans and city, no decision was made during the hearing today.

According to Complex, Judge Brinkley will be writing her decision shortly since it was not reached in court. Meek’s team was obviously upset at the lack of clarity in his case with the rapper stating on his way out of the building, “I feel like what went on in the courtroom today is disgraceful. There was laughing going on and to me, it’s not really a game.” One of the more vocal members of his legal team, Joe Tacopina, added, “I feel like I just left an asylum. That was a kangaroo court if ever I’ve seen one before. You had a judge whose whole purpose today was to try and protect one of the most corrupt cops in Philadelphia history, try and defend him at the expense of the system, at the expense of doing justice.”

Meek shared a picture on his IG before entering court thanking his supporters, and followed up hours later with the heart breaking news regarding the death of XXXTENTACION.

The fight continues #FreeMeek…

