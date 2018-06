According to Fox 28, Columbus Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s eastside.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Berkeley Road just before 12:40 a.m.

The victim, whose information has not been released, was rushed to Grant Medical Center in “very critical” condition.

Victim “Very Critical” Following Early Morning Eastside Shooting was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: