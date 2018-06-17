Director X Talks About His Favorite Films [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Director X is excited about “Superfly,” coming to theaters this weekend. He has always been a lover of films and spoke about how, “The Terminator,” “The Godfather” and “Alien” is some of his favorite films. Director X also enjoys Japanese anime.

During the interview Headkrack tried to ask about the people that didn’t get the role, but he didn’t tell.

RELATED: Director X Tells What It Was About Trevor Jackson’s Performance That Landed Him The Lead In “Superfly” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Director X did say though that leading actors should stay in shape and keep the sexy. He also spoke about growing up in Toronto and the transition of living here.

RELATED: Director X Encourages People To See “Superfly” With A Loud Audience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: “Superfly” Review: It’s Everything ‘Belly’ Should Have Been” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “SuperFly” Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

CASSIUS was onhand to get a first look at all things SuperFly. The remake, starring Trevor Jackson, hits theaters this June 15. Check out our time on the Atlanta set in the gallery here.

Director X Talks About His Favorite Films [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Share Pics Of…
 2 days ago
06.18.18
Instagram Makes Major Announcement
 2 days ago
06.18.18
Rich The Kid Seriously Hurt, In The Hospital??
 3 days ago
06.18.18
Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed In…
 3 days ago
06.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close