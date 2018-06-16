Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Everything Is Love Album

A Saturday spent relaxing means nothing for the BeyHive. If Beyonce has been just a little too quiet, something is about to happen.
After a few weeks of fans asking, “Where is the new music?” a snippet arrived from Queen Bey herself.
Bonnie and Clyde are back y’all.
Every day there’s been something big to come out of the overseas run of the On The Run II Tour. New costumes, photos of the twins, a lengthy set list.
Now we got an ALBUM.
https://tidal.com/album/90521280
The nine-track LP is of course a Tidal exclusive and features tracks such as “713,” “LoveHappy” and “Heard About Us.”
Stream Everything Is Love NOW.
