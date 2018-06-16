CLOSE
Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Everything Is Love Album

New music on the way?

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A Saturday spent relaxing means nothing for the BeyHive. If Beyonce has been just a little too quiet, something is about to happen.

After a few weeks of fans asking, “Where is the new music?” a snippet arrived from Queen Bey herself.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bonnie and Clyde are back y’all.

RELATED: Beyonce Bared ALL For OTR II Look Book

Every day there’s been something big to come out of the overseas run of the On The Run II Tour. New costumes, photos of the twins, a lengthy set list.

Now we got an ALBUM.

https://tidal.com/album/90521280

The nine-track LP is of course a Tidal exclusive and features tracks such as “713,” “LoveHappy” and “Heard About Us.”

Stream Everything Is Love NOW.

Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Everything Is Love Album was originally published on theboxhouston.com

