via TMZ:

Kellen Winslow raped at least 2 women in their 50s — and tried to rape at least two more, including an 86-year-old woman … this according to law enforcement.

As we previously reported, Winslow was arrested Thursday for multiple felonies including forcible rape and forcible sodomy.

Now, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the San Diego Union Tribune … the victims were older women.

Kellen allegedly kidnapped and raped a 54-year-old woman in March.

He allegedly kidnapped and sodomized a 59-year-old woman in May.

And earlier this month, he allegedly committed burglary with the intent to rape a 71-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman.

Winslow is due in court later today. He faces life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Ex- NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Targeted And Raped Elderly Women was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

