Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Faces Life In Prison On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

Former tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. may face life behind bars after his recent arrest in San Diego on charges of rape and kidnapping, Yahoo Sports reports.

The allegations reportedly include multiple victims. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure, according to NBC.

Winslow was arrested last week in the San Diego neighborhood, Encinitas, after a woman called about an alleged burglary. The alleged victim took a photo of the car the suspect was driving and the description matched Winslow’s vehicle. He was held for five hours and then released on bail.

Neighbor who confronted former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr before arrest took this pic of his hummer as he was inside an elderly couple’s mobile home. Says Winslow wasn’t wearing a shirt & commented “I’m looking for my dog, it’s red, name is Clifford” https://t.co/IDtHQfGvhP pic.twitter.com/tiGPPl8PjT — Steven Luke (@stevenlukenbc) June 8, 2018

The former baller was set to be arraigned on Thursday for the burglary charges, before he was arrested again on on June 14th for the rape and kidnapping charges.

This isn’t the footballers first brush with trouble–he was arrested back in 2013 after being accused of masturbating in a New Jersey Target parking lot.

