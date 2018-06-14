CLOSE
Cardi B Treats Jerry Seinfeld How He Treated Kesha And Snubs His Request For A Hug

Cardi B pulls A Jerry on Jerry Seinfeld. If you remember a few years back Jerry infamously ignored Kesha’s request for a hug during an interview. Well on the latest episode of Between Two Ferns with Zack Galifianakis, Jerry stops by the show only to be replaced for a better guest, Cardi B.

Two thirds through the interview the Bodak Yellow singer comes out and Zack makes Jerry sit on a milk crate to have some delightful banter with Cardi B event giving her a gift for her new baby. After some small talk they end the interview, Cardi gives Zack a hug, as Jerry waits with his arm out, but Cardi walks right by him without so much as a glance in Jerry’s direction.

With perfect comedic timing Jerry says, “That was the opposite of what happened with Kesha,” Seinfeld said, referring to the time the singer asked him for a hug on the red carpet but he declined.

Great stuff.

 

