How To Deal With A Man Who’s Doing The Least [EXCLUSIVE]

Are you dealing with someone that isn’t doing enough in the relationship to make it work? A caller spoke to Spirit about being in a relationship for 5 years and having the same issues. She mentioned he has a full-time job, but goes in part-time and makes the same mistakes.
Spirit said, “Once a mistake, twice it’s a choice.”
The caller then mentioned that she broke up with him but contemplated going back. Spirit told her that he is a bare minimal man and she needs to be with a high potential man. Leave him alone and don’t waste anymore of her time.
