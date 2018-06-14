R&B Only! Ne-Yo Challenges His Pop Fans To Try His New Music

06.14.18
Ne-Yo has a lot on his plate with a new album, a baby on the way, and season two of World of Dance on the horizon, so to say he’s busy would a huge understatement.

The Grammy award-winner recently released his seventh studio album, Good Man. He describes the work as “what it means to transfer into something better than what you were.” In the album, he celebrates his personal growth and even apologizes for some of his past misdeeds.

“It’s very much R&B,” he notes. A departure from his familiar pop anthems, he challenges his fans to give his new melodic tunes a chance.

Jackie Paige caught up with Ne-Yo backstage at Stone Soul 2018. See their full interview above!

