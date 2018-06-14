How do you maintain a rap career while still a junior in high school? Well, VA native and The Rap Game alumni, RapUnzel credits having a strong foundation with keeping her on-track.
Chelsea Lemore hung out with the young rapper backstage at Stone Soul 2018. Just a kid at heart. RapUnzel noted, that along with her skills on the mic, she also enjoys both swimming and rollerblading.
Chelsea Lemore even got a chance to drop some “RapUnzel approved” bars. See their full interview above!
Stone Soul 2018: C. Goss, Legacy Band, Rap-Unzel & More!
RapUnzel Explains How She Balances High School & A Budding Rap Career was originally published on kissrichmond.com