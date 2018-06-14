CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Stormy Daniels Appearing at Columbus strip club?

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

It looks like the adult entertainer who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president is coming to Columbus. Stormy Daniels is scheduled to appear at a local strip club July 11th and 12th.

 

Daniels, who claims she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s ex-lawyer (Michael Cohen) to keep silent about the suspected affair, is also scheduled to appear in Dayton in August, according to ABC6.com. According to the schedule on her IG page, it looks she is booked for the entire summer and into the fall.

Stormy Daniels Appearing at Columbus strip club? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Album Listening Stream
 13 hours ago
06.15.18
Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr Faces Life…
 17 hours ago
06.15.18
RapUnzel Explains How She Balances High School &…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
R&B Only! Ne-Yo Challenges His Pop Fans To…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close