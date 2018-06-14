It looks like the adult entertainer who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president is coming to Columbus. Stormy Daniels is scheduled to appear at a local strip club July 11th and 12th.

Daniels, who claims she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s ex-lawyer (Michael Cohen) to keep silent about the suspected affair, is also scheduled to appear in Dayton in August, according to ABC6.com. According to the schedule on her IG page, it looks she is booked for the entire summer and into the fall.

Stormy Daniels Appearing at Columbus strip club? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

