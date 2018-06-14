20 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will Calm Your Angry, Resisting Soul

Donald Trump has lowered the bar for The White House and the presidency. It will take years to recover from his lack of intelligence, class and humanity. He has behind destructive policies and is supported by a team who will defend him at any cost. On the day of his 72nd birthday, there is no other way to celebrate but get laughs from the Internet. Check out these best Trump memes and GIFs that will brighten these gloomy political days. We all need this right now.
20.
The New York Daily News is big on the celebration.
19.
The disgusting moment when Trump said “There’s my African-American over there!”
18.
Well, 45 is clueless…
17.
We couldn’t have shaded him better!
16.
Tiny hands…
15.
Yes, strike him with lightening!
14.
Yes, of course an NFL player would save the day.
13.
Build that wall on your own because Mexico isn’t paying for it.
12.
Honesty is the best policy.
11.
This legendary Melania moment…
10.
This is a hard one to spot.
9.
That disturbing hair…
8.
The moment when Trump said he was a stable genius…
7.
The Trump train going down in flames!
6.
The First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda passing right by Trump’s p**sy grabbing hand.
5.
Some definite knowledge!
4.
The moment when another racist corrects you.
3.
No lies told here.
2.
There is no collusion?
1.
We had to close with some brilliance from Trevor Noah.
SEE ALSO:
Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid
Trump ‘Is Racist’: Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
20 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will Calm Your Angry, Resisting Soul was originally published on newsone.com