CLOSE
News
Home > News

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Celebrating Trump’s Birthday In The Most Perfect Way

Turning an auspicious day into a day of giving back

2 reads
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are two of the most charitable celebrities in the game, and they demonstrated that perfectly yet again today.

Today marks Donald Trump‘s 72nd birthday, and most of us have no plans to celebrate other than streaming YG‘s “FDT” a little more than usual. But as per usual, the Legend clan always knows the right thing to do, and they are doing their part in order to turn Trump’s birthday into a day of charity, love, and compassion.

In honor of the President’s 72nd birthday, Teigen, John, and their two children Luna and Miles each donated $72,000 to the ACLU, a non-profit organization committed to defending the rights of immigrants, criminal justice reform, and holding the Trump administration accountable.

Take a look at Chrissy’s Instagram post below:

happy birthday

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Beautiful.

If you want to donate to the ACLU to, as Chrissy puts it, Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, visit www.aclu.org/72.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Celebrating Trump’s Birthday In The Most Perfect Way was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Is Camille Cosby Preparing To Divorce Bill Cosby?
 1 day ago
06.13.18
NeNe Leakes Husband Greg Diagnosed With Cancer
 1 day ago
06.13.18
Beyonce Wore A $10,000 Gown To Renew Her…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Blac Chyna Speaks On Her Rumored Pregnancy
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close