Rapper Wiz Khalifa is Set To Release His First Album In 4 Years, Rolling Papers 2. In “Voices,” Wiz speaks on how his new workout regimen, fatherhood the new album and being the 6th member of Bone Thugs N Harmony.

Voices: Is Wiz Khalifa The 6th Member Of Bone Thugs N Harmony? [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com