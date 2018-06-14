CLOSE
‘Is Beyonce Pregnant?!’ Fans Think She’s Pregnant With Fourth Child

Beyonce is on the road with hubby Jay Z for their OTR II tour and fans are starting to raise some questions.

It seems like all of her outfits for the tour have been carefully chosen and happen to hide the beginning stages of a baby bump. Could Queen B be pregnant again?

If it’s true, this will be Bey’s and Jay’s fourth child!

There hasn’t been any sort of announcement yet, so until then we’ll all just keep dissecting her outfits.

‘Is Beyonce Pregnant?!’ Fans Think She’s Pregnant With Fourth Child was originally published on hot1079philly.com

