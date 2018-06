If you’re a fan of Drake’s latest singles, ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Nice For What’, you’ll be happy to know that the full album will be here at the end of the month!

Drake announced that his new album, ‘Scorpion’ has a release date of June 29.

This will be Drake’s first full-length album since 2016.

