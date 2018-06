According to Grazia magazine, Beyonce and Jay-Z have renewed their wedding vows.

Video footage of the vow renewal was shown during their On the Run 2 tour, and it’s now been confirmed that the event did happen in Malibu weeks ago.

According to a source, “They are in such an amazing place after all the arguing and distrust they had.”

