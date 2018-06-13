WATCH: Oprah Winfrey Reveals Some Of Her Favorite 90’s Slow Jams

Get into the media mogul's R&B playlist ASAP (spoiler alert: Toni Braxton made the list).

Premiere Of OWN's 'Love Is_' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

You’re going to need to slip on the LBD, light some candles, and turn down the lights for this one.

Oprah Winfrey, in partnership with Mara Brock Akil, the executive producer of new OWN series “‘Love Is,” has curated a special 90s playlist to set the mood for the June 19th premiere of the romantic show.

Inspired by the true love story of writer/directer/producer duo Salim & Mara Akil, “Love Is” takes viewers on a journey back to the 90s when music was smooth and pagers were a thing.

You can listen to the official playlist by clicking here and check out the cast discussing their favorite 90s tunes above.

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey Reveals Some Of Her Favorite 90’s Slow Jams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

