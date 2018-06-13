CLOSE
Cincy
Ohio’s Child Support Laws Are Changing

Ohio Families Should Expect Changes to Child Support Soon

It’s been a long 26 years since Ohio has changed the child support laws but it’s happening now!

Ohio lawmakers have approved House Bill 366 changing the way the state’s child support payments are calculated.  This is said to allow more appropriate payments that parents have the ability to pay.  Lawmakers are hoping that this will enable parents to take the initiative to pay their child support and be more responsible.

Ohio’s child support program began in 1976.  Since then parents have accumulated $4.5 billion in unpaid child support.  According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services each year this goes up by $100 million.

 

Photos
