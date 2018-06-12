Pusha T Responds to Drake’s Reported Career Ending Diss Track

Even though Pusha T declared his beef with Drake over with, we keep hearing about this alleged diss track that Drake has. According to Drake and those around him, he has a track that could end Push’s career but he is being advised by J Prince not to release it.

So what does Push think about all of this? Apparently, he’s not buying it, saying, “I just feel like if there was something that was beneficial for either of those two guys, they would do it.”

He took it a step further by saying, “I don’t want to call them scared. I just want to say that they’re thinking. They’re doing what’s best for them.”

