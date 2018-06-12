Jada Pinkett Smith gives it to you straight in another edition of her Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series, and this time she tells you about how she got a different early age sex talk.

On this episode, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow join her at the red table to talk about sex, and Jada reveals that her grandmother played a part in her sexual evolution.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that the pleasure was from me,” Jada said. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that was him. And she taught me at 9.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Grandma Taught Her ‘Self-Pleasuring’ at 9 Years Old was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: