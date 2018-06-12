Kandi Burruss’ new show Kandi Koated Nights will air on Bravo July 1st.

The sexy half hour show will talk about relationships, dating, pop culture and more. Plus it’ll be hosted by Kandi, comedian Yamaneika Sanders, Nikki Nicole, and DJ AOne.

Don’t think that Kandi and her friends are just gonna give you a half hour and leave you till next week. After the show, viewers will be able to go to BravoTV.com and continue the conversation with a live after show.

RHOA Kandi Burruss Lands New Sexy Talk Show with Bravo, ‘Kandi Coated Nights’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

