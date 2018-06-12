0 reads Leave a comment
Well, it’s finally here, the XXL 2018 freshman class cover has arrived. You may know some of the artists, you may not, but meet all the artists that hit the cover this years XXL’s list of freshman class.
Who’s On The XXL 2018 Freshman Class List?
1. Ski Mask the Slump God1 of 10
2. Lil Pump2 of 10
3. Smokepurpp3 of 10
4. J.I.D.4 of 10
5. Stefflon Don5 of 10
6. BlocBoy JB6 of 10
7. YBN Nahmir7 of 10
8. Wifisfuneral8 of 10
9. Trippie Redd9 of 10
10.10 of 10
