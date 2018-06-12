Future Performs “Nowhere” On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kids See Ghosts wasn’t the only dope project to drop last Friday. Not to be forgotten about, the soundtrack to the upcoming Superfly remake was also released as well, which was curated by Future, who happened to appear on 10 of the 13 tracks. Other guest appearances on the soundtrack included Lil Wayne, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Miguel, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Khalid, H.E.R. and more. So there’s definitely a wide array of talent being displayed and something for everyone.

Now just a few days after its release, Future decided to promote the project by serving as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. Taking the stage backed by several of tube TV’s showing clips of the upcoming film, the ATL rapper went on to perform the slow tempo record “Nowhere” while drenched in all white and dripped in heavy ice.

