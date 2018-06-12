Chance The Rapper Brings Out Childish Gambino To Perform “This Is America” In Chicago

Via | HotNewHipHop

Chance The Rapper held his monthly Open Mike Event in Chicago Monday night, where local high schools come to share, express, and network with like-minded individuals usually over poetry and art. Well on Monday, Chano from 79th had a very special treat for students who attended, and that was surprising fans by bringing out friend & collaborator Childish Gambino.

“My next guest needs no introduction” Chance says on the mic before Gambino’s “This Is America” starts playing over the speaks and the kids erupt in excitement. Rushing the stage from their seats, kids were screaming & going nuts as Donald Glover walked out from behind the stage and grabbed the mic to perform his very powerful new platinum-single.

