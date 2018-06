Via | HotNewHipHop

LeBron James is set to co-produce a new documentary on HBO showcasing “the exploitative world of high-revenue college sports.” According to today’s press release , the HBO Sports documentary titled “Student Athlete” will debut on October 2nd at10:00pm ET on HBO.

The documentary will reveal the stories of four young men at different stages of their athletic careers, as well as a coach-turned-advocate and a whistle-blowing shoe rep who exposes the money trail.

