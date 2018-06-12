Is Rihanna The Only Reason To See “Ocean’s 8”? [EXCLUSIVE]

“Ocean’s 8” came out and landed in the #1 spot, but some weren’t impressed with the film. The team also spoke about how Rihanna wasn’t in the entire movie and how everyone was expecting to see her more. Headkrack saw the movie and wasn’t that impressed, but people should support the film if they want.
He also talked about the event The Big Ass Pool Party. 21 Savage was there and someone pulled a gun out, so that made him pull his gun out as well. That isn’t something you should bring to a pool pary, but Headkrack mentioned that in a lot of these carrying states people will bring guns to the most random place.
