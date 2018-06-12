Black Tony Ready To Fight DC Young Fly For Saying Gucci Mane Wore A Romper [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called Rickey Smiley this morning and was pretty angry. The other day people were making fun of Gucci Mane for wearing this floral short set and Black Tony didn’t like it. He now wants to fight DC Young Fly because he said Gucci had on a romper.
Rickey couldn’t help but laugh because Black Tony started crying. He even said he’s ready to throw hands at anyone that attacks Gucci’s outfit. When Rickey started talking about Gucci that’s when Black Tony told him he can get these hands too.
