An animated video by Munirah Safiyah Jones is describing what women have been saying for years — the dating game is hard out here! Between trying to keep a work/life balance and find a perfect match, trying to get a man to open up and communicate is like pulling teeth. You can check any woman’s phone to find a flurry of “WYD” texts and quite frankly, we’re over it!

Check out the video below to see what it seems like all women have been going through.

Ladies Are Saying This Video Is An Accurate Portrayal Of How Men Communicate was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: