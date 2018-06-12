CLOSE
Ladies Are Saying This Video Is An Accurate Portrayal Of How Men Communicate

Finally, there's a video that breaks down how hard it is to date in 2018.

Couple sitting at bar and looking irritated

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

An animated video by Munirah Safiyah Jones is describing what women have been saying for years — the dating game is hard out here! Between trying to keep a work/life balance and find a perfect match, trying to get a man to open up and communicate is like pulling teeth. You can check any woman’s phone to find a flurry of “WYD” texts and quite frankly, we’re over it!

Check out the video below to see what it seems like all women have been going through.

