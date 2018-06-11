Analyzing Beyonce’s Provocative Pictures [EXCLUSIVE]

The other day fans were shocked by provocative pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z on the internet. Gary With Da Tea believes they are trying to get every last coin they can. Beyonce showed off her booty in and thong while Jay-Z smoked his cigar in bed.
Headkrack mentioned that he was quite impressed by the photo. Gary also spoke about how Budweiser will no longer be the sponsor for the Made In America Festival. Mary J. Blige is allegedly facing foreclosure of one of her homes.
RELATED: Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce Being Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Away From Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 3 Things We Didn’t Know About Beyonce & Jay-Z [VIDEOS]
The Latest:
- Ball Isn’t Life: Kevin Durant Already Contemplating Retirement After Back To Back Championships
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Tries (Horribly) To Convince Us That She’s Hard
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Spice And Tokyo Vanity Bring Their Fisticuffs To The Dude Ranch
- Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On The Shade Room Because Of Their Negative Comments Section
- Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’
- Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are A Few Pieces You Can Cop For Your Boo
- Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What It Takes To Be A Top-Tier Songwriter
- A Luxurious Death: Man Buries His Father In A BMW & Folks Can’t Deal
- Jay Z & Beyonce’s ‘On The Run’ Photos Are A Forever #Mood
- Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ To Focus On Toxic Masculinity
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It
1. Doing Too Much, Or Just Enough?1 of 30
2. Here Are The Pics In Question2 of 30
3.3 of 30
4.4 of 30
5.5 of 30
6.6 of 30
7.7 of 30
8.8 of 30
9.9 of 30
10.10 of 30
11.11 of 30
12.12 of 30
13.13 of 30
14.14 of 30
15.15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17.17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.20 of 30
21.21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23.23 of 30
24.24 of 30
25.25 of 30
26.26 of 30
27.27 of 30
28.28 of 30
29.29 of 30
30.30 of 30
Analyzing Beyonce’s Provocative Pictures [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com