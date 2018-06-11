The other day fans were shocked by provocative pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z on the internet. Gary With Da Tea believes they are trying to get every last coin they can. Beyonce showed off her booty in and thong while Jay-Z smoked his cigar in bed.

Follow @TheRSMS

Headkrack mentioned that he was quite impressed by the photo. Gary also spoke about how Budweiser will no longer be the sponsor for the Made In America Festival. Mary J. Blige is allegedly facing foreclosure of one of her homes.

RELATED: Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce Being Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Away From Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 3 Things We Didn’t Know About Beyonce & Jay-Z [VIDEOS]

The Latest:

Analyzing Beyonce’s Provocative Pictures [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com