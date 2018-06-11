The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Analyzing Beyonce’s Provocative Pictures [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The other day fans were shocked by provocative pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z on the internet. Gary With Da Tea believes they are trying to get every last coin they can. Beyonce showed off her booty in and thong while Jay-Z smoked his cigar in bed.

Headkrack mentioned that he was quite impressed by the photo. Gary also spoke about how Budweiser will no longer be the sponsor for the Made In America Festival. Mary J. Blige is allegedly facing foreclosure of one of her homes.

RELATED: Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce Being Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Away From Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 3 Things We Didn’t Know About Beyonce & Jay-Z [VIDEOS]

The Latest:

Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It

30 photos Launch gallery

Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It

Continue reading Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It

Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It

[caption id="attachment_2910538" align="alignleft" width="947"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] Beyoncé is out there showing her sexy side with her hubby JAY-Z! Part of her OTRII Tour book has some pretty racy pics of the couple. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj0VGH2F0-V/?taken-by=theshaderoom And Black Twitter had  A LOT to say about them. Take a look at the range of hilarious responses.    

Analyzing Beyonce’s Provocative Pictures [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are ENGAGED!
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
NEW MUSIC: ‘Rich Sex’ Nicki Minaj ft. Lil…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
18 items
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
15 items
Stone Soul 2018: Ne-Yo Shows Stone Soul Crowd…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close