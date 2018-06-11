The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Alduan Tartt Gives 3 Signs Someone Might Be Suicidal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

With the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Rickey Smiley spoke with Dr. Alduan Tartt. He talked about how suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and that at least 1 happens every 12 minutes. Dr. Alduan mentioned that men use more lethal means than women.

Signs that people need to look out for are changes in behavior especially when they feel like they are a burden to everyone. Dr. Alduan believes that you should not ask them if they want to commit suicide, but rather how they feel.

When people don’t have the ability to feel anything that’s when they are numb and not a good feeling.

He also spoke about how sleep can affect your decisions. Dr. Alduan also believes that you must watch as they become disconnected from family as well as friends.

Dr. Alduan Tartt Gives 3 Signs Someone Might Be Suicidal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

