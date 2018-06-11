With the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Rickey Smiley spoke with Dr. Alduan Tartt. He talked about how suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and that at least 1 happens every 12 minutes. Dr. Alduan mentioned that men use more lethal means than women.

Follow @TheRSMS

Signs that people need to look out for are changes in behavior especially when they feel like they are a burden to everyone. Dr. Alduan believes that you should not ask them if they want to commit suicide, but rather how they feel.

RELATED: Alarming Info About Suicide For Black Children

When people don’t have the ability to feel anything that’s when they are numb and not a good feeling.

RELATED: Will Smith Blamed By The First Aunt Viv For Her Son’s Suicide Attempt

He also spoke about how sleep can affect your decisions. Dr. Alduan also believes that you must watch as they become disconnected from family as well as friends.

RELATED: Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide 9 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide 1. Singer-songwriter Kehlani Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Actor Wentworth Miller Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. UFC fighter Ronda Rousey Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Actress Halle Berry Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Rapper Eminem Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Comedian Richard Pryor Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Rapper Kanye West Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Actor Robin Williams Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Rock star Kurt Cobain Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Dr. Alduan Tartt Gives 3 Signs Someone Might Be Suicidal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com