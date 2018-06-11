Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are ENGAGED!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s quick romance has escalated to new heights! The couple are apparently ENGAGED according to People.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” says a source close to the couple.

Both Davidson and Grande had broken up with their exes last month before dating each other. Davidson was linked to Cazzie David and Grande was famously linked to rapper Mac Miller. Since then, the two have been inseparable and been highly affectionate towards one another on social media and more.

Congrats to the happy couple!

IMAGE: Ariana Grande / Instagram

