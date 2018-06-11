IHOP Finally Reveals the “B” in “IHOB” – It’s Burgers!

The popular restaurant chain wants to be more than just the place to eat at for breakfast and brunch, but also lunch and dinner, and insists the addition of burgers will not cut into Applebee’s.
The mystery of IHOb is solved.
IHOP said on Monday that it’s temporarily changing its branding because the B stands for burgers.
It’s only a marketing campaign. IHOP isn’t changing its name. But the chain of breakfast diners took social media by storm last week with the cryptic announcement that it was flipping the lowercase “p” in its logo and making it a “b.”
IHOP, of course, stands for International House of Pancakes. But IHOP — sorry, IHOb — wants to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner, not just breakfast and brunch. It’s adding several burgers to its menu, including a Big Brunch burger with bacon, a fried egg and browned potato on top.
“We are definitely going to be IHOP,” Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, told CNNMoney. “But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes.”
An IHOP in Hollywood is getting new IHOb signs, and some others might get the treatment. The new IHOb Twitter account even retweeted photos and video of a construction crew putting up the new sign in LA.
But Rebelez said the vast majority of the nearly 1,800 other locations will still go by IHOP.
So, to use another B-word, will there be a backlash?
Some people correctly predicted it would stand for burgers, but many others on Twitter and Facebook thought the B would stand for breakfast or bacon.
Others had more fun, speculating that the B stood for bitcoin or break dancing.
Chiquita even got in on the act, saying that the B should stand for bananas.
Others noted that the Ob in the IHOb logo looked extremely similar to the O.B. brand of tampons.
Rebelez isn’t worried that people will be disappointed. He said some people were upset that IHOP would even consider tinkering with the name. But most fans figured out it was just a way to get people talking.
That clearly worked.
“The vast majority of people were having fun with the name change and were trying to solve the riddle. They had fun for a week trying to figure it out,” Rebelez said.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Gado Images and Getty Images
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 1 of 54
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 2 of 54
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 3 of 54
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 4 of 54
5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 5 of 54
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 6 of 54
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 7 of 54
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 8 of 54
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 9 of 54
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 10 of 54
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 11 of 54
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 12 of 54
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 13 of 54
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 14 of 54
15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 15 of 54
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 16 of 54
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 17 of 54
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 54
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 54
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 20 of 54
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 21 of 54
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 22 of 54
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 23 of 54
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 24 of 54
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 25 of 54
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 26 of 54
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 27 of 54
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 28 of 54
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 29 of 54
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 30 of 54
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 31 of 54
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 32 of 54
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 33 of 54
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 34 of 54
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 35 of 54
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 36 of 54
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 37 of 54
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 38 of 54
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 39 of 54
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 40 of 54
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 41 of 54
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 42 of 54
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 43 of 54
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 44 of 54
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 45 of 54
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 46 of 54
47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 47 of 54
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 48 of 54
49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 49 of 54
50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 50 of 54
51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 51 of 54
52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 52 of 54
53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 53 of 54
54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 54 of 54
IHOP Finally Reveals the “B” in “IHOB” – It’s Burgers! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com