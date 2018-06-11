Karen Civil is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club, and she was there to promote her new series on Complex titled, Good Looking Out.

Throughout her interview, Civil talks about meeting new up-and-coming entrepreneurs, why she’s single and what she looks for in a man, and how she goes about strengthening her brand. Being behind the scenes for huge names like Nicki Minaj and Nispey Hussle, Karen definitely knows her way around the industry, and she reveals some of her secrets to success along the way.

If you’re someone who is into the behind-the-scenes of business or you’re looking to make yourself and entrepreneur, this interview is a must-see.

Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: