NEW MUSIC: ‘Rich Sex’ Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne [Listen]

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

In addition to dropping her new tour dates… Nicki dropped some new music with rap god, Lil Wayne. Check the full track below and tell us what you think. Adult language warning.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

