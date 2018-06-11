NEW MUSIC: ‘Rich Sex’ Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne [Listen]

0 reads Leave a comment
In addition to dropping her new tour dates… Nicki dropped some new music with rap god, Lil Wayne. Check the full track below and tell us what you think. Adult language warning.
