Trey Songz Sued AGAIN For Getting Violent With Fan

Trey Songz Sued AGAIN For Getting Violent With Fan

Trey Songz is starting to look like the new Chris Brown with all these legal troubles. SMH

Trey Songz flew into a violent rage at 2 women trying to take a pic of him outside a strip club, leaving one of them with mental and physical injuries … according to a new lawsuit.

According to docs, the singer went after the woman in the parking lot of Vanity Grand Cabaret last year in Philly. She says her cousin tried to snap the photo, but Trey wasn’t having it.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, she says Trey grabbed and twisted her arm and wrist. She says the episode sent her into a depression and she’s had to get psychiatric treatment. As for her physical injuries, she says they could end up causing “cosmetic disfigurement.”

