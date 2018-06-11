The weather is starting to heat up and Rickey Smiley was on the boat headed to Bimini. Him and several friends including Dr. Collier were listening to some good music as they sang along to it. Everyone seemed like they were having a great time.
With good people and vibes nothing can go wrong. Dr. Collier had a big smile on his face as the sun was setting. Maybe next time Rickey can bring us!
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8
2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8
3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8
4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8
5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8
6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8
7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8
8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8
Rickey Smiley On A Boat In Bimini With Dr. Collier & Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com