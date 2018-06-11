Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson are investing in a MLB team that is going to Portland. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the two invested separately and Ciara is making sure that if they break up she will still have a portion of ownership. This is a very smart idea because all of her coins will be protected.

Follow @TheRSMS

Everyone has been talking about Beyonce and the twins, Rumi and Sir. She allegedly showed two different sets of twins. Gary mentioned that her real kids are in the vow renewal photos.

RELATED: What Ciara Did For Herself To Find A Man As Good As Russell Wilson [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby Sienna Had The Cutest Birthday [PHOTOS]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Future Accused Of Being An Absentee Father To The Child He Had And Ciara Share

The Latest:

How Ciara Is Protecting Her Coins [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com