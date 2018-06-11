The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Gets Invite To Fight During A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley called up Mrs. Jones and pretended to be a woman in Target that witnessed a young man confessing. Rickey told the woman on the phone that her son took money from her bra and had a breakdown and was ready to receive Christ in his life. The woman told him he had the wrong number then gave the phone to someone else.

Rickey kept telling her that he didn’t want to speak with her and she told him to shut up. Then they both began talking about fighting each other. You won’t believe how she responded when she found out it was a prank.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On A Boat In Bimini With Dr. Collier & Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Pretends To Be Pastor For A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Gives Post-Surgery Update [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Gets Invite To Fight During A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are ENGAGED!
 19 hours ago
06.12.18
NEW MUSIC: ‘Rich Sex’ Nicki Minaj ft. Lil…
 20 hours ago
06.12.18
Phaedra Parks Doesn’t Take Her Sons To See…
 23 hours ago
06.12.18
Trey Songz Sued AGAIN For Getting Violent With…
 23 hours ago
06.12.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close