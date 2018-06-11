Ben Carson Suddenly Realizes He Doesn’t Need To Triple The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients

In April, we reported Ben Carson was set to propose rent increases for low-income households, which would have affected 4.5 million families who rely on federal housing assistance. The heartless plan would have increased the minimum rent for some of the country’s poorest from $50 per month to $150. Thankfully, there was widespread outrage and now Carson says the rent increases suddenly aren’t “necessary.”

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

Speaking at the Bipartisan Policy Center on Friday, Carson said, “The reason we had to consider raising rents at all is because we were dealing with a $41 billion budget. And in order to be able to keep from raising rents on the elderly and the disabled, and in order to not displace people who are already being taken care of, that was necessary.” He added, “Now that the budget has been changed, the necessity for doing that is not urgent.”

Let’s hope with enough outrage more of Carson’s destructive policies can be stopped. Since January 1, Carson has blocked the Obama-era Small Area Fair Market Rent rule, which would give low-income people better access to schools and jobs. In addition, Trump and Carson want to start a 32-hour per week work requirement, which if you don’t complete, you get kicked out of HUD housing —regardless of if there are little-to-no jobs in an area, if the jobs are paying a starvation wage or if the job is only 20 hours a week.

Although Carson insists there is no war on the poor, he is the same person who said low-income people are “too comfortable” in poverty. Hopefully, with more outrage, he and his team can realize that his judgments will not help people in poverty and will only hurt them.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Ben Carson Suddenly Realizes He Doesn’t Need To Triple The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients was originally published on newsone.com