He says he’s trying to set a record but we think he may just have way too much time (and money) on his hands. Either way, one fan’s devotion to Avengers: Infinity War just paid off.

Setting a record? 26th time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/TxwbmmSkKj — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) May 23, 2018

YouTuber Tony “Nem” Mitchell makes it a point to see the movie several times a week, sometimes multiple times a day.

Twice in one day? No? Yes!

41st time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/E4Q24krN90 — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) June 5, 2018

So far he’s seen Infinity War 48 times since it came out on April 27th.

The man that broke the story @BrandonDavisBD came through for the exclusive. Thanks homie. Oh btw, bout to be the 48th time watching #InfinityWar @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/mqZH81Ute5 — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) June 10, 2018

Obviously, Nem went viral and in doing so, the powers that be reached out to him to invite him to see Avengers 4 at the official premiere next year. He’s also been invited to the set.

UPDATE: I'M GOING TO THE PREMIERE OF AVENGERS 4. THANK YOU @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/hWhSyQqR4s — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) June 7, 2018

Congrats!

Fan Watches ‘Infinity War’ 48 Times And Gets Invited To The Set Of ‘Avengers 4’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

