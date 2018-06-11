0 reads Leave a comment
He says he’s trying to set a record but we think he may just have way too much time (and money) on his hands. Either way, one fan’s devotion to Avengers: Infinity War just paid off.
YouTuber Tony “Nem” Mitchell makes it a point to see the movie several times a week, sometimes multiple times a day.
So far he’s seen Infinity War 48 times since it came out on April 27th.
Obviously, Nem went viral and in doing so, the powers that be reached out to him to invite him to see Avengers 4 at the official premiere next year. He’s also been invited to the set.
Congrats!
Fan Watches ‘Infinity War’ 48 Times And Gets Invited To The Set Of ‘Avengers 4’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours