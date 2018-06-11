Feature Story
SMH: Hilarious Video Shows The Energy Needed To Deal With Problematic White People

Gather all the strength from the ancestors.

Comforting a colleague

Source: PaulaConnelly / Getty

If you’re a person of color in a sea of White people, you know learning how to swim is a must, especially if employment is involved.

Treading that line of when to speak up on a problematic comment or when to stfu is tough. One hilarious video brilliantly illustrates how intense it can be for people of color if they have to cater to the feelings of White people over their own. Check out the satirical PSA on dealing with White fragility below, which has already gained over 1 million views on Facebook!

SMH: Hilarious Video Shows The Energy Needed To Deal With Problematic White People was originally published on globalgrind.com

