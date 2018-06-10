Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins couldn’t make it today to do Church Announcements and is on the sick and shut in list. Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew did the announcements for her and everyone was pretty excited. Ralph first talked about how members with one left leg or right leg will be going shoe shopping this weekend to save money.
He also wants to pray for everyone that is dealing with high blood pressure and even came up with a t-shirt line for dealing with poop. The shirt will read, “Pray Til You Poot.”
Pastor also spoke about Deacon Hanks because he almost got arrested. A White woman accused him of stealing balls from the YMCA, but those were his balls. Keep listening and laughing!
Make sure you check out “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
