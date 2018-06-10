The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bernice Jenkins couldn’t make it today to do Church Announcements and is on the sick and shut in list. Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew did the announcements for her and everyone was pretty excited. Ralph first talked about how members with one left leg or right leg will be going shoe shopping this weekend to save money.

He also wants to pray for everyone that is dealing with high blood pressure and even came up with a t-shirt line for dealing with poop. The shirt will read, “Pray Til You Poot.”

RELATED: Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE]

Pastor also spoke about Deacon Hanks because he almost got arrested. A White woman accused him of stealing balls from the YMCA, but those were his balls. Keep listening and laughing!

RELATED: Church Announcements: White Woman Accuses Pastor Of Drowning During A Baptism [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you check out “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Contest For Women That Look Like Bill Cosby In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nude Beyoncé Photos Released
 24 hours ago
06.10.18
Wendy Williams Accused Of Photoshopping Her Size 11…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
15 items
Star Transformation: Trina
 2 days ago
06.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close